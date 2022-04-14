  • Luke Donald shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Luke Donald makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke Donald makes birdie on No. 15 at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Luke Donald makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.