Luke Donald shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Donald's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.