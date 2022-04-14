Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Lucas Glover hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.