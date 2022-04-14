Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Griffin tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 16 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.