Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hickok got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hickok's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.