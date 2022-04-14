Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Tway's 140 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Tway hit his 101 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Tway chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.