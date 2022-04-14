Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streelman's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Streelman's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Streelman's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.