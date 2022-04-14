Kevin Na shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Kevin Na hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Na had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.