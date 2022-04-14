  • Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner plays the wind to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.