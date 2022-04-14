Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.