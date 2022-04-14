K.H. Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lee's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.