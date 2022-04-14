Justin Thomas rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Thomas finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Justin Thomas's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Thomas's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Thomas's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.