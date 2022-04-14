Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's his second shot went 26 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.