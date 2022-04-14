Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Spieth's 107 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Spieth had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.