Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Byrd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Byrd his second shot was a drop and his approach went 128 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.

Byrd hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, he sank his approach from 130 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.