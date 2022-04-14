Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Dahmen hit his 92 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.