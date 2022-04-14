Joaquin Niemann shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under; and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Niemann had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.