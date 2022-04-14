Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Jim Herman in the first round at the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jim Herman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Herman finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Jim Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Herman's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.