Jim Furyk shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jim Furyk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 117th at 3 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Furyk got a double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Furyk to 2 over for the round.

Furyk his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Furyk to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Furyk's 194 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Furyk had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Furyk's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Furyk's tee shot went 245 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Furyk hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Furyk had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 over for the round.