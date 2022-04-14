Jason Kokrak shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Kokrak had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kokrak's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.