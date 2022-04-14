James Piot shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage

James Piot hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Piot finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Piot had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piot to 1 over for the round.

Piot got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piot to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Piot had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piot to even for the round.