James Hahn putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, James Hahn's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hahn had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 2 under for the round.