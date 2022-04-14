J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Poston's 188 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.