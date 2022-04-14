J.J. Spaun putts himself to an even-par first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

J.J. Spaun got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Spaun's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.