Ian Poulter putts himself to an even-par first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Ian Poulter got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Poulter's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.