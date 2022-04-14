Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Hudson Swafford hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Swafford tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Swafford's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Swafford hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.