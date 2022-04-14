Henrik Stenson finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Henrik Stenson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Stenson hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Stenson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stenson at even-par for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Stenson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stenson at even for the round.