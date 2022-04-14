Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Norlander's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Norlander's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.