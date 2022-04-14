Harry Higgs comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RBC Heritage

Harry Higgs hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Harry Higgs chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Higgs went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Higgs's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.