Harold Varner III posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage

Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Varner III finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Harold Varner III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Varner III had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.