  • Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda's tee shot hits flagstick and sets up tap-in birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.