Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Lebioda's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Lebioda had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.