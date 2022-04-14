Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Graeme McDowell in the first round at the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 10th, Graeme McDowell's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, McDowell had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

McDowell missed the green on his first shot on the 198-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.