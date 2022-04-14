Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 117th at 3 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgo had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgo's 171 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.