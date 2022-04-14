Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Erik van Rooyen hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, van Rooyen's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.