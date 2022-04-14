Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Grillo's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Grillo hit his 113 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Grillo's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.