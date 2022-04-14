Dylan Frittelli putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Dylan Frittelli got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Frittelli's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.