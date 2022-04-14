Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Johnson's 157 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.