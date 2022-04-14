Doug Ghim putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Doug Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

Ghim's tee shot went 271 yards to the native area and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.