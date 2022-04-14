Doc Redman shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Redman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Redman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Redman's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Redman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Redman's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.