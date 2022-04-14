Denny McCarthy posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage

Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Denny McCarthy had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McCarthy's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.