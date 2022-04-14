Davis Riley shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Davis Riley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 122nd at 4 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Riley's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Riley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to even-par for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a 209 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Riley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to even-par for the round.

Riley his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a three-putt for double bogey, bringing Riley to 2 over for the round.