Davis Love III shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
April 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Love III takes aggressive line to set up birdie at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Davis Love III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Love III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Love III at 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Love III's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Love III had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Love III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Love III hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.
On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Love III's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
