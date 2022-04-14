Davis Love III shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Davis Love III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Love III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Love III at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Love III's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Love III had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Love III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Love III hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Love III's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.