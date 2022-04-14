Danny Willett shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Danny Willett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Willett hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.