Danny Lee shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.