Daniel Berger finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Berger's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Berger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.