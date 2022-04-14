  • Corey Conners shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Corey Conners makes a hole-in-one at the 187-yard, par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes hole-in-one on No. 7 at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Corey Conners makes a hole-in-one at the 187-yard, par-3 7th hole.