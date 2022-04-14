Corey Conners shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Conners's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Conners's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.