Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.