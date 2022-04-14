Chris Kirk shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Kirk had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 198-yard par-3 17th green, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at 1 over for the round.