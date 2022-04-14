Chez Reavie shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Chez Reavie hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 128th at 5 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Reavie got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.