Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadley's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hadley's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.