Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman missed the green on his first shot on the 198-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.