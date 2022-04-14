Charles Howell III shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Charles Howell III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Howell III's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.